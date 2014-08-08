Blissfield council moves toward May pool ballot issue

By Melissa Burnor

Blissfield village council approved parameters for a bond issue to be placed on a May special election ballot for voters to approve to construct a new community pool. In a 6-0 vote with councilman Bob Valdez absent the council approved up to a $2.1 million bond at a 20-year payback proposal for May 2 ballot. The action directed village administrator James Wonacott to meet with the bond counsel and prepare the actual language that will appear on the ballot asking village residents to approve the millage request to replace or rebuild the Gail Giles Community Pool that has been closed since the summer of 2015. Wonacott said he will have the formal resolution ready for the Jan. 23 meeting where it will be given official approval to be placed on the May ballot.

Three proposals were presented to the council last year that included repairing the existing Gail Giles Pool in the current location, upgrading and constructing new pool with safeguards in an effort to prevent flood damage and a third option of building a new pool in a new location. According to the information presented at the Monday meeting the third option is the one that appears to be on the table and voters will be asked whether they are willing to pay for it over the next 20 years.

Originally architects had stated a $1.2 to $1.5 million option to pay for the construction of a new pool in a new location. That did not include the cost of property and upgrades to the property needed such as parking and site preparation. The proposal to build a new pool in the existing location in Ellis Park did not include some of the costs associated with tearing out the pool.

