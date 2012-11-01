Blissfield, BD advance in women’s basketball district openers
Posted on February 27th, by Marcia Loader in Sports. Comments Off on Blissfield, BD advance in women’s basketball district openers
In the opening rounds of women’s basketball district action Monday night, Feb. 26, the Blissfield Lady Royals took down Summerfield on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court by a score of 57-30, and the Britton Deerfield Lady Patriots defeated the Whiteford Bobcats 48-45 in overtime taking advantage of home court.
For the full story on women’s basketball districts, please see the March 7, 2018, edition of The Advance.