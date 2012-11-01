Blissfield, BD advance in women’s basketball district openers

In the opening rounds of women’s basketball district action Monday night, Feb. 26, the Blissfield Lady Royals took down Summerfield on the Lady Bulldogs’ home court by a score of 57-30, and the Britton Deerfield Lady Patriots defeated the Whiteford Bobcats 48-45 in overtime taking advantage of home court.

For the full story on women’s basketball districts, please see the March 7, 2018, edition of The Advance.