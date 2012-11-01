BD Schools recall bid wording approved

By Melissa Burnor

The Lenawee County Election Commission approved on Friday the wording on recall petitions submitted by Gregory Gaw to remove four Britton Deerfield school board members from their seats on the board. The other three members of the board were not targets of the recall because there seats are all expiring in November. Michigan law does not allow elected officials to be recalled in the first or final six months of their terms.

Lenawee County Clerk, Roxann Holloway said approximately 15 people attended the June 22 clarity hearing. Three of the four board members, Yvonne Thomas, Brian Bartush and Douglas Mayher Jr. spoke during the hearing. Vice-President Ben Allshouse did not.

