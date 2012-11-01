Barbara Hadden

DEERFIELD — Barbara Jean (Steger) Hadden, age 80, completed her journey on March 5, 2018, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Barb was born on March 30, 1937, in Deerfield, at the home of her grandparents. She was one of three children born to Eva (Lucille) Reau and Lawrence Steger.

She attended her early schooling in Toledo, Ohio, and completed high school in Deerfield, graduating in 1955.

Barb was united in marriage to her soul mate, Richard “Dick” Hadden on May 7, 1960, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Deerfield.

She started working at Revco during her senior year of high school as a private secretary. Barb also worked at The Blissfield Advance, the bank in Deerfield, as an office manager at Applewood Orchards and later at United Bank & Trust in Blissfield.

During her spare time, Barb volunteered at St. Alphonsus (Light of Christ) Church as a greeter and Eucharistic minister, at Bixby Hospital and also for Meals on Wheels. She was a long-time member of the Adrian Arbor of the Gleaner Life Insurance Society, the Deerfield American Legion Auxiliary and of the Alter Rosary Society.

Barb enjoyed attending her grandkids’ many sporting events, bowling, knitting, golf, cards, Sudoku, traveling, camping, bus trips, casinos, spending summers at Evans Lake and also time at the Hadden cabin in Traverse City. She and Dick loved cruises to the Caribbean Islands, Mexico and Alaska.

Barb is survived by her husband of 57 years, Dick; four children, Dawn (Jeff) Stefanelli, Beth (Rick) Johnston, Darlene (Jim) Mueller and Bret (Tyra) Hadden; nine grandchildren, Brandi, Rachel, Hanna, Trent, Matt, Mallory, Mason, Kaya and Zoe; two step-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and one brother, Doug Steger. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Matthew Todd Hadden and one brother, Larry Steger.

The Funeral Liturgy will be offered at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 10, 2018, at Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus), Deerfield with Fr. Jeff Poll presiding. Interment will follow in St. Alphonsus Catholic Cemetery, Deerfield. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 8, and again on Friday, March 9, from 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., with a Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield. Visitation will also take place on Saturday prior to Mass at church from 10 -10:45 a.m.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Ebeid Hospice or Light of Christ Parish (St. Alphonsus), Deerfield. Envelopes are available at the Anderson-Rudd Funeral Home, Blissfield.