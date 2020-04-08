April 8, 2020: Lenawee County reports 36 coronavirus cases, no deaths

Lenawee County’s coronavirus caseload increased to 36 from 32 Tuesday, but there are still no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the county.

Nineteen males and 17 females have tested positive for the virus. Of the 36, 26 are monitoring symptoms at home and seven are hospitalized with three recovered.

In Michigan, the total has exceeded the 20,000 mark at 20346 cases confirmed with 969 total state deaths. However, the daily new confirmed cases was 1376, which is down from 1748 new cases Tuesday, and the daily deaths were down slightly to 114 today from 118 Tuesday.

Detroit City’s case rate is nearing 6000 with 5824 confirmed cases, and 251 deaths. Oakland County follows with 4007 cases and 234 deaths, followed by Wayne County with 3802 cases and 195 deaths, and Macomb with 2626 cass and 141 deaths.

Counties neighboring Lenawee include Washtenaw with 610 cases and 13 deaths; Monroe with 152 cases (up from 129 Tuesday) and zero deaths; and Hillsdale County which rose from 55 to 62 cases with four deaths.