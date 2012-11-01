April 7: Lenawee holding steady on COVID-19 cases

Lenawee County showed no increases in coronavirus cases, holding at 32 confirmed cases of which seven people are hospitalized, 22 are monitoring symptoms at home, and three are recovered.

Over in Hillsdale County, though, numbers were up sharply from 46 cases Monday to 55 Tuesday, and one more death for a total of four.

Michigan overall is also experiencing a large increase going from 17,221 Monday confirmed cases to 18,970 Tuesday. Deaths rose to 845 statewide with 118 new deaths Tuesday. The number of new cases was also up after a weekend of declines. There were 1748 new cases confirmed across the state.

Other neighboring areas showed 114 cases in Jackson County with four deaths; 559 cases in Washtenaw County with 11 deaths; and 129 total confirmed cases in Monroe County which still has zero deaths.

The Detroit area showed a marked increase of cases in Detroit City with 5478 Detroiters having been confirmed with COVID-19, and 222 dying. Wayne County has 3569 confirmed cases and 180 deaths today; Oakland County has 3736 cases and 205 deaths; and Macomb County has 2414 cases and 121 deaths.

But the COVID-19 story is far different just over the stateline to the south Ohio has a total of 4872 cases statewide — fewer than Detroit City alone which has 5478.i There have been 167 deaths, an increase of three from Monday to Tuesday. Hospitalizations in Ohio stand at 1354.

In Lucas County, home of Toledo, there have been 347 cases, 104 hospitalizations and 16 deaths. It is third in Ohio for the number of deaths. Two other counties have 19 each. Fulton County, directly south of Lenawee County, remains at five cases and two hospitalizations. No one has died of the coronavirus at this point in Fulton County.

