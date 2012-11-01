April 6: Lenawee County’s COVID-19 count at 32



Lenawee County was reporting 32 confirmed cases of the coronavirus with seven hospitalized, 22 treating the illness at home and three recovered as of Monday, April 6, 2020. No deaths had been confirmed at that time that were caused by COVID-19.

Monroe has 117 confirmed cases as of Monday. Washtenaw County had 539 cases with 10 deaths. Jackson had 103 cases and four deaths. Hillsdale had 46 cases and three deaths. As of Monday there were 30,030 tests in Michigan that had produced a negative result.



Ohio’s Department of Health reported Monday there were 4,450 total cases in Ohio with 1,214 requiring hospitalization. There were 142 deaths in Ohio as of Monday. Fulton County had five cases with two requiring hospitalization and Lucas County had 321 cases with 84 hospitalized and 12 deaths.

