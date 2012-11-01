April 4: Lenawee cases stands at 27, no deaths

The Lenawee County Health Department reported Saturday, April 4, that there were now 27 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, but no confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

There were 14 males and 13 females reflected in the 27, with seven hospitalized, 19 being monitored in their homes and one recovered, according to the Lenawee County Health Department website’s coronavirus site.

Michigan statewide, saw an increase of 1511 new confirmed cases on Saturday, April 4, 2020, bringing the total to 14,225. However, the increase Friday, April 3, 2020, was 1953, 442 more than Saturday. There were 61 new deaths in the state, for a total of 540 in Michigan. There were 62 new deaths Friday.

Near Lenawee County, neighboring Hillsdale County rose to 37 cases with two deaths of the Saturday official count. Washtenaw had 501 cases with eight deaths. Monroe County was reporting 101 cases, but no deaths. These statistics were found on michigan.gov’s coronavirus section of the website.

Over the state line in the Toledo metropolitan area, Lucas County on the Ohio state coronavirus website reported 272 confirmed cases, 49 hospitalizations and seven deaths. To the west, Fulton had five cases with two hospitalizations and no deaths.

Ohio, overall, is far behind Michigan with a total of 3739 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 326 in ICUs, 1006 hospitalized and 102 deaths, according to the Ohio coronavirus website.

