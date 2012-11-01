April 3: Lenawee County holding at 24 coronavirus cases, 0 deaths

A news release from the Lenawee County Commission Chairman David Stimpson said the death suspected of being the county’s first COVID-19 death has not been ruled as such.

“On March 31, 2020, a 52-year-old Raisin Township man passed away. His primary health care physician ruled the death cardiac arrest and noted suspected COVID-19,” Stimpson wrote.

However, he said the State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is not qualifying this death as being a COVID-19 death “at this time” and “the state will later make the decision under their guidlines.”

Lenawee actually saw no increase in coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, standing at 24 cases with zero deaths. The Lenawee County Health Department, as of 1:15 p.m. today, April 3, said there had been 24 positive tests covering 12 males and 12 females. There had been six hospitalizations, 17 people who were being monitored at home and one who had recovered. There have been zero confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county.

But at the state level, Michigan experienced its largest hike since the crisis began, with 1953 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state total to 12,744 with the majority in the Detroit area. There were 62 new deaths reported in the state.

Nearby, Hillsdale County has 26 cases, surpassing Lenawee County with two deaths, and Monroe County has 95 cases with zero deaths. Washtenaw County has 477 confirmed cases and eight deaths.

Just over the state line, Lucas County has 233 confirmed cases with 38 hospitalizations and four deaths in the Toledo area. Fulton County, just south of this area over the Ohio line, is still had only three confirmed cases with zero deaths.

The state of Ohio, however, did experience a 410-case increase today advancing from 2902 confirmed cases Thursday to 3312 today. Deaths rose from 81 COVID-19 deaths to 91 today.