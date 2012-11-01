April 29: Lenawee County sees three new confirmed cases; two more probables

The coronavirus count of confirmed cases climbed to 91 Wednesday and the “probable” list grew by two to 20 in Lenawee County.

Of the 91, there are 48 males, 43 females and two are hospitalized. There are a total of 43 Lenawee residents monitoring symptoms at home and there are now 45 who have discontinued isolation – an increase of five today. The number of deaths among Lenawee residents remains at one.

The probably count in the county is now 20, with 11 males and nine females believed to have COVID-19. None of them are in the hospital, but 12 are monitoring their symptoms at home and eight – an increase of two – have discontinued isolation.

The state numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeded 40,000 today – 40,399 – for the first time. The death toll rose by 103 to a total of 3670 Michiganders who have lost their lives to COVID-19. The additional deaths was a lower number than Tuesday.

In surrounding counties, Monroe had another seven cases for 284 with 12 deaths; Jackson had nine new cases for 351 and one more death (19). Hillsdale County saw its death toll rose to 17 and its case count rise by three to 121.

In the Detroit area, there are 8957 cases in Detroit City where 1008 Detroiters have lost their lives 7537 cases in Wayne County with 719 deaths; 7159 cases in Oakland county with 668 deaths; and 5430 cases in Macomb County with 597 deaths.

In Ohio, the case county is up to 17,303 with 702 cases added by expanded CDC guidelines, with 3421 hospitalizations. There have been 937 deaths in Ohio which includes 138 deaths included under expanded CDC guidelines.

Lucas County now has 1208 cases with 392 hospitalizations. The Ohio figures said Lucas had 68 deaths on that date. Fulton County saw its count rise to 21 cases with five hospitalizations and zero fatalities.

