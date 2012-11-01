April 26: No new confirmed coronavirus cases in Lenawee County, but two more probable cases reported

The Lenawee County Health Department’s statistics regarding presence of COVID-19 locally showed no changes on the 82 cases reported Saturday, April 25. However, there are two more “probable” cases in the county.

The “probable” category reflected its increase of two to 14 as seven males and seven females. None of them are hospitalized. Nine are monitoring their symptoms at home and five had discontinued isolation, according to the health department website, early Sunday afternoon.

