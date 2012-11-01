April 25: Michigan daily cases of COVID-19 down; Lenawee County adds two

A drizzly Saturday found positive news in the state of Michigan’s report of new daily cases of the novel coronavirus, which stood 562 as opposed to 1350 on Friday.

There are 37,203 Michiganders with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a total of 3274 who have died with it. A total of 189 deaths were added to the toll Saturday, including 58 identified by the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

Lenawee County saw its total cases increase by two to 82, but all residents thus far have survived it, according to the Lenawee County Health Department Saturday.

There are 44 males and 38 females among those confirmed cases. Six are hospitalized, 46 are monitoring their symptoms at home, and 36 have discontinued isolation. There are another 12 “probable cases”with six males and six females. None of them are hospitalized, with seven monitoring their symptoms at home, and five who have now discontinued isolation.

In surrounding counties, the following Saturday statistics were logged: Hillsdale County, 104 cases, 14 deaths; Washtenaw County, 1002 cases, 50 deaths; Jackson County, 323 cases, 16 deaths; and Monroe County, 267 cases, 11 deaths.

Over the Ohio line, where the case count has reached 15,587 including 604 probable cases under CDC guidelines with 711 total deaths, including 40 considered probable coronavirus deaths under CDC guidelines, Fulton County has 19 cases with five hospitalizations and no deaths. To the east in Lucas County which includes Toledo, the case count topped 1000 at 1033 with 371 people hospitalized and 59 who have died.

The metropolitan Detroit area, which has all but about 10,000 cases and all but about 600 deaths in Michigan, now reports 8574 cases in the city of Detroit with 912 deaths there; 7000 cases in Wayne County with 648 deaths; 6881 cases in Oakland County with 612 deaths; and Macomb County with 5139 cases and 517 deaths. These figures were gleaned from www.michigan.gov.

