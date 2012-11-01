April 18: Coronavirus cases rise by three in Lenawee County

After no new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday by the Lenawee County Health Department leaving the tally at 59 for two days, Saturday, April 18, brought news of three new cases and a total since the count began of the novel coronavirus cases in Lenawee to 62.

The cases are split with 31 being females and 31 males. Hospitalizations of COVID patients remained at seven, but there are three more people – 30 all told – monitoring symptoms at home. There are 25 Lenawee residents who are no longer in isolation and improving, according to the health department statistics. No deaths have been officially attributed to the novel coronavirus, according to the health department.

