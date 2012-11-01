April 16: Lenawee adds another three COVID-19 cases; reaching 59

The Lenawee County novel coronavirus has been confirmed in another three residents raising the count to 59. So far, though, there have been no fatalities confirmed from COVID-19, according to the Lenawee County Health Department website.

Of the 59, 29 are male and 30 are female. Six are hospitalized at this time, with 31 monitoring symptoms at home. But there now 22 residents who are listed as out of isolation and improving following the virus.

Statewide, there are 29, 263 Michigan residents who have contracted COVID-19, with 2093 who have died of it. The daily new-case total rose to 1204 after being 1058 Wednesday. Daily deaths was reported at 172 with an asterisk that 65 of those deaths were effectively reclassified reviewed in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System.

Hillsdale County is up to 84 cases with nine deaths; Jackson County has 209 cases with eight deaths; Monroe County has has 217 cases and their death toll rose one to 10 in the past 24 hours; Washtenaw County has reported 826 cases with 25 deaths.

Ohio now has 8414 total cases with 2331 hospitalizations and 389 deaths statewide. In the Toledo area, Lucas County, there have been 644 cases, 254 hospitalizations, and 28 deaths with no increase in deaths over 24 hours. Fulton County did see an increase to 10 cases with five hospitalizations, up from eight cases and three hospitalizations Wednesday.

