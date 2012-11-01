April 14: Lenawee County now up to 53 COVID-19 cases

Lenawee County’s confirmed number of coronavirus cases rose to 53 Tuesday, April 14, from 40 on Monday, April 13, but still has no deaths confirmed as being attributable to COVID-19, according to the Lenawee County Health Department’s coronavirus page.

There are 27 males and 26 females confirmed since the outbreak with six hospitalized at this time. Thirty-one are monitoring symptoms at home. However, 16 people have “discontinued isolation and are improving,” the website stated.

Hillsdale County’s death toll increased to nine today with 79 cases confirmed, noting an increase of two in both sets of statistics over 24 hours.

Monroe County has seen a surge of cases over the past week, up to 196 confirmed cases with eight deaths Tuesday. There were 190 cases and seven deaths as of Monday.

Jackson County, another Lenawee neighboring county, has 183 cases and seven deaths, while Washtenaw has had 772 cases with 21 deaths.

The picture grows more grim the closer one gets to Detroit City which alone exceeded the 7000-case mark with a total of 7004 total today. All told, 427 Detroiters have died of the coronavirus. Oakland County has 5364 confirmed cases and 364 deaths; Wayne has 5205 confirmed cases and 393 deaths today; and Macomb County has 3620 confirmed cases and 293 deaths, measuring the largest death increase in the metropolitan area with 53 new deaths today.

Michigan’s total cases now stands at 27,001 with 1768 lives lost since the pandemic began in the state. There were another 1366 daily cases reported – again, an increase over Monday’s 996 and the weekend’s even lower number. A total of 166 people in the state have died in the past 24 hours ending Tuesday afternoon. This, too, was an increase over Monday’s 115 daily deaths in Michigan.

Ohio has one quarter the cases of Michigan with 7280 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. There have been 2156 hospitalizations and 324 statewide deaths which is on a par with just one of the four metropolitan Detroit counties.

Lucas County, home of Toledo, Ohio, has 540 reported cases, 232 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Fulton County, to its west and directly south of Lenawee County, has seven cases with three people hospitalized at this time of COVID-19.

