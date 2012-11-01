Coronavirus-related activity changes in ADVANCE area

• Due to the coronavirus threat in Michigan and the Lenawee County area, the following events' planners have suspended or cancelled activities:

BY PHONE:

Blissfield spring parent/teacher conferences set for March 26-27 will be conducted via phone or email; not at the school. Parents are encouraged to contact teachers if they have concerns regarding their child’s academic progress.

POSTPONED:

• The annual Rotary Charity Auction has been postponed. It was planned for March, 28.

• The LCAA Scholar Athlete Banquet Sunday at Adrian College has been postponed.

• The March 12-14 Blissfield High School musical has been postponed.

• Hgh School Band Solo & Ensemble, March 14, has been postponed.

• Blissfield Fifth Grade Camp March 16-18 has been postponed.

• Blissfield Kindergarten Roundup March 17 has been postponed.

• Blissfield High School Winter Sports Awards event set for March 17 has been cancelled.

• The Blissfield Middle School Play from March 19-21 has been postponed.

• Robotics Competition at Ypsilanti Lincoln March 19-21 has been postponed.

• Blissfield Moms and Muffins on March 20, postponed.

• Blissfield first- and fourth-grade music programs set for March 24, postponed.

• The Blissfield Elementary School Third-, Fourth- and Fifth-Grade Talent Show set for March 30 has been postponed.

• Family Literacy Night March 31 has been postponed at Blissfield Schools.

• The Blissfield High School National Honor Society’s Dodgeball, Cupcake Wars and Blood Drive on April 1 have been postponed.

• Blissfield’s April 2 Blissfield Elementary School Wax Museum postponed.

• The Britton Deerfield High School band trip to New York City has been postponed..

SUSPENDED:

• (FROM THE MHSAA WEBSITE) March 12, 2:25 pm: BREAKING: All MHSAA winter tournaments are suspended, effective immediately and indefinitely, due to concerns related to COVID-19.

• Britton Deerfrield PTO has suspended Friday’s Mother/Son Dodgeball night and Saturday’s Daddy-Daughter Dance indefinitely.

CANCELLED

• The Blissfield Police Department free CPR and AED training planned for March 30 at the Blissfield American Legion has been cancelled.

Any organizations canceling or postponing events are asked to email advance@cass.net and we will include that information in next week's Advance. Information can also be faxed to 517-486-4675.







