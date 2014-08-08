Richard Hill

Richard Lee Hill, 68, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away, Jan. 3, 2017.

He was born October 28, 1948 to John V. Hill and Irene E. (Gritzmaker) Hill of Palmyra.

He graduated from Blissfield High School in 1967. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy April 10, 1968. He took his basic training at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station, Waukegan Ill. He served aboard the USS Belknap, a destroyer, as a boilerman technician.

Before entering the U.S. Navy, Richard was a confirmed member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Blissfield and worked at the American Chain & Cable in Adrian.

After discharge from the navy he remained in Virginia and worked for the civil service on the naval base.

Richard is survived by a sister-in-law, Mrs. Robert (Donna) Hill, nephews Steven (Michalene) Hill, Mark Hill, David (Vonda) Hill; cousins Yvonne Gritzmaker,, Patricia (Calvin) Lawson, Marilyn (Erich) Vollmar.

Besides his parents and grandparents he was preceded in death by his Uncle Edward, Uncle Fred (Marguerite) his brothers Robert and Donald, a niece Beth Ann, and a special friend Joy.

Cremation has taken place and a private family memorial service was held at the cemetery with Rev. Gary Leking officiating.

Memorial contributions for Richard may be made to Hospice of Lenawee.