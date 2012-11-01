37th Annual Blissfield River Raisin Festival postponed until 2021

In an evening meeting Tuesday, June 2, the Blissfield River Raisin Festival committee postponed the 37th Annual Blissfield River Raisin Festival until July 2021. The committee has issued the following statement from Rick Allen, president:

“After much consideration and soul searching, it is with great sadness that the Blissfield River Raisin Festival Committee is announcing the postponement of the 37th annual River Raisin Festival to July 8-10, 2021. This postponement is due, in part, to maintaining the health and safety of our many thousands of visitors throughout the weekend. There is also much uncertainty that remains around the coronavirus (Covid-19) and the timing of the opening of our state for fairs and festivals.

“Our sympathies go out to the many vendors, entertainers, our carnival company and the community as a whole. We also would like to thank our valued sponsors for their support. Our festival would not be able to operate without them. We were expecting an exceptional festival this year, and we will continue to put that effort into the 2021 Blissfield River Raisin Festival.”

The festival is still hosting its annual golf outing on Sunday, June 14, at The Legacy Golf Course with a 7:30 a.m. registration and shot-gun start at 8:30 a.m. Teams are still needed. The registration form can be found a riverraisinfestival.org or received by emailing advance@cass.net.